Klehm Arboretum temporarily closed starting Tuesday

(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden will not be open to visitors for the next week as paths throughout the grounds are repaved.

The closure starts Tuesday and the garden will reopen on September 26. More than a mile of paths will be repaved over the course of the week.

“With the support and assistance of our partner agency, the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County, we are seizing the opportunity to make critical repairs and upgrades to improve the overall experience for our visitors as we prepare to enter Autumn at the Arboretum,” said Alexander Mills, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden Executive Director. “We would like to thank our members and visitors for their patience and understanding as we further improve our facilities.”

Click here for more information on Klehm’s fall programs.

