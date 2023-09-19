InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash
Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Anyone with information about the person in the photo can contact Rockford police.
Rockford police search for person of interest in west side burglaries
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

Latest News

Klehm Arboretum temporarily closed starting Tuesday
(Source: MGN)
Westbound lane of 2100 Broadway closing tomorrow
Rain Showers Today
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--9/19/23
Freeport City Council shuts down 1% tax increase as written Caption
Freeport City Council shuts down 1% tax increase as written
Following a city council meeting Monday, land has been annexed by the city of Belvidere to make...
Belvidere competes for refrigeration services, warehouse rights