Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen

Friends and family gathered Monday night at Olson Lake Beach to remember 18-year-old Mason...
Friends and family gathered Monday night at Olson Lake Beach to remember 18-year-old Mason Bernabe.(Elisa Reamer)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Mason Bernabe was supposed to start his first job after high school on Monday.

Instead, hundreds gathered to remember the 18-year-old Harlem High School graduate after he was found over the weekend in a fatal rollover crash.

Parking lots were packed near Olson Lake in Rock Cut State Park by people who came to share memories of Mason and all the things they will miss.

“He was the most charming, polite, and sweetest kid anyone could ask to be around,” a family friend stated in a GoFundMe page. The online effort to help the family with burial costs already raised more than $15,000.

Mason’s visitation is 4 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sept. 21, at Sunset Funeral Home in Machesney Park. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Sept. 22, with his burial to follow.

Friends and family can share condolences here.

