Freeport City Council shuts down 1% tax increase as written

Tensions grew Monday night as council members deliberated how prudently the funds would be...
Tensions grew Monday night as council members deliberated how prudently the funds would be distributed under the proposed home-rule 1% sales tax increase intended to supplement Freeport's road reconstruction projects.(Freeport City Council Youtube)
By Zoe Chipalla and Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After several weeks of discussion, Freeport City Council shuts down a 1% increase in sales tax Monday night in a 5-2 vote.

Tensions grew as council members deliberated over the proposal as presented, some saying more discussion was needed.

The increase of the home-rule sales tax was presented as a solution to funding road construction projects―an issue many Alderpersons say plagues the city.

Although it didn’t pass Monday night, the dedicated street funding proposal is not dead in the water. With a 4-3 vote, the council passed a motion by 5th Ward Alder Cecilia Stacy, seconded by 7th Ward Alder Larry Sanders, directing staff to draft a referendum for consideration at the next general council meeting.

If the council decides to put the tax increase on the March 2024 ballot, it will mean no road reconstruction funding for 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash
Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Deputies arrest South Beloit man in connection to fatal shooting
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Fatal rollover investigation underway in Winnebago County
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20

Latest News

Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home
17th Judicial Circuit nationally recognized for work in domestic violence cases
17th Judicial Circuit nationally recognized for work in domestic violence cases
40% of accidental gun deaths happened among children ages two and four.
Leaders say gun locks, safes can save lives
40% of accidental gun deaths happened among children ages two and four.
Leaders say gun locks, safes can save lives