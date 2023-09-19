Freeport City Council shuts down 1% tax increase as written

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After several weeks of discussion, Freeport City Council shuts down a 1% increase in sales tax Monday night in a 5-2 vote.

Tensions grew as council members deliberated over the proposal as presented, some saying more discussion was needed.

The increase of the home-rule sales tax was presented as a solution to funding road construction projects―an issue many Alderpersons say plagues the city.

Although it didn’t pass Monday night, the dedicated street funding proposal is not dead in the water. With a 4-3 vote, the council passed a motion by 5th Ward Alder Cecilia Stacy, seconded by 7th Ward Alder Larry Sanders, directing staff to draft a referendum for consideration at the next general council meeting.

If the council decides to put the tax increase on the March 2024 ballot, it will mean no road reconstruction funding for 2024.

