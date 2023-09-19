Closures begin Sept. 20 on Broadway Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford has announced the westbound lane of Broadway between 17th and 18th street will be closed Wednesday September 20.

Forestry Maintenace is cited as the cause of the lane closure and plans are for the lane to be re-opened by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Detours will be put in place with drivers urged to stay clear of the area. It is recommend driving cautiously if you must move through the area.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.