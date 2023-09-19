Car wash bringing back haunted tunnel for ‘suds and scares’ during Halloween season

A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.
A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.(inhauscreative via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by bringing back its haunted tunnel.

SuperSudz announced it is once again turning its car wash into a “spooky” experience.

“Spooky Car Wash is coming back - bigger, better, and even more spooky - this October!” the company shared.

The haunted tunnel car wash is expected to start on Oct. 1. The San Antonio-based company said its Halloween attraction will be available throughout the month on Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

“Come get spooky with us until 11 p.m. for suds and scares!” a spokesperson for the car wash company shared.

According to reports, the haunted tunnel car wash is $30. It includes the SuperSudz $23 wash, an air freshener and a $10 coupon.

Those interested can follow the company online for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash
Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
Anyone with information about the person in the photo can contact Rockford police.
Rockford police search for person of interest in west side burglaries
Friends and family gathered Monday night at Olson Lake Beach to remember 18-year-old Mason...
Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen

Latest News

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
“Since its inception in 2012, we’ve had over 3 million Americans register to vote on this day...
National Voter Registration Day
Police: Vehicle outside Ogle County schools posed ‘no threat’
Police: Vehicle outside Ogle County schools posed ‘no threat’
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges
FILE - A view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2, 2019. West...
West Point sued over using race as an admissions factor in the wake of landmark Supreme Court ruling