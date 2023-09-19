Belvidere competes for refrigeration services, warehouse rights

If chosen, the site could open March 2025.
Following a city council meeting Monday, land has been annexed by the city of Belvidere to make way for a possible site that would see a second Midwest Refriger
By Jake Pearson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Following a city council meeting Monday, land has been annexed by the city of Belvidere to make way for a possible site that would see a second Midwest Refrigeration Services warehouse in the city of murals.

The property would be south of US Route 20, but west of the General Mills distribution center, with the size of the building not set at this time.

“Logistically, we are a prime candidate for a project like this that will help employ 50 or more employees, their investment will be great and north of $2 million,” said Pamela Lopez-Fettes, executive director of Growth Dimensions in Belvidere.

Belvidere city council member John Albertini says it will not be that simple, as Belvidere is competing with a city in Wisconsin for the rights to build the facility.

“Belvidere competes well. We are growing and I think they are doing a good job recruiting businesses here,” said Albertini.

In order to build the warehouse, Belvidere needed more funding, leading to the city’s application for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). This would award the city with $1 million, but those funds would not only apply to the MRS project, but also to future developments.

“The block grant is to facilitate water and sewer, to facilitate other companies that may come in in the future. We are expanding into lands that are unknown to us at this time,” said Albertini.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash
Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Deputies arrest South Beloit man in connection to fatal shooting
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Fatal rollover investigation underway in Winnebago County
A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20

Latest News

Freeport City Council shuts down 1% tax increase as written Caption
Freeport City Council shuts down 1% tax increase as written
Following a city council meeting Monday, land has been annexed by the city of Belvidere to make...
Belvidere competes for refrigeration services, warehouse rights
Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen
Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen
Friends and family gathered Monday night at Olson Lake Beach to remember 18-year-old Mason...
Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen