Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - As Stellantis and UAW work out negotiations, both companies responded to the situation regarding the assembly plant in Belvidere Saturday evening.

Stellantis released the following response to the UAW, saying in part:

“Our intention was to present a strong proposal for Belvidere and, at the same time, avoid a strike for our represented workers. The truth is UAW leadership ignored Belvidere in favor of a strike.”

Shortly after that, UAW President Shawn Fain released a statement about the Stellantis Belvidere assembly plant on Instagram, saying in part:

“A Stellantis executive told the press that the company had put forward a proposal to reopen the Belvidere assembly plant but that they are now taking it back.”

Negotiations between Stellantis and the UAW started in July. The contract expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

