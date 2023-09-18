Rockford police search for person of interest in west side burglaries

Anyone with information about the person in the photo can contact Rockford police.
Anyone with information about the person in the photo can contact Rockford police.(Rockford Police Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police search for a man who is possibly connected to a string of attempted burglaries and trespassing incidents on Rockford’s west side.

Authorities say multiple reports of similar crimes came down over the last couple of weeks. They’re asking the public to help identify and locate a person caught on doorbell security footage.

In both images, a black man with trimmed facial hair, possibly in his mid to late 20s, is seen approaching the residence wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the person or his whereabouts can contact the Rockford Police Department at t 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To leave an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Deputies arrest South Beloit man in connection to fatal shooting
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Fatal rollover investigation underway in Winnebago County
A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit

Latest News

Monday Morning
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--9/18/23
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
Last year the event raised more than $2,000 and the community adopted at least five puppies.
‘Barktoberfest’ returns to Poplar Grove