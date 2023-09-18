Rockford police search for person of interest in west side burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police search for a man who is possibly connected to a string of attempted burglaries and trespassing incidents on Rockford’s west side.

Authorities say multiple reports of similar crimes came down over the last couple of weeks. They’re asking the public to help identify and locate a person caught on doorbell security footage.

In both images, a black man with trimmed facial hair, possibly in his mid to late 20s, is seen approaching the residence wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the person or his whereabouts can contact the Rockford Police Department at t 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To leave an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

