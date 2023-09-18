Rockford man in custody after attempted bank robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old man is lodged in the Winnebago County jail this week after police say he tried to rob a local bank.

Dion Dixon was arrested Sept. 12 after he walked into a Rockford Municipal Employee Credit Union and produced a note that demanded money.

Authorities say Dixon left the credit union after his demand was not met, and walked to a nearby Associated Bank.

This is not Dixon’s first attempt at theft or robbery. According to court records, Dixon was arrested in October 2018 for a similar crime, and while lodged in the jail, charged with aggravated battery of a corrections officer in September 2019.

Dixon is being held without bond on a hold with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.