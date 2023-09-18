Rockford man in custody after attempted bank robbery

Dion Dixon, 37, of Rockford was taken into custody Sept. 12 near the area of N. Church Street.
Dion Dixon, 37, of Rockford was taken into custody Sept. 12 near the area of N. Church Street.(Winnebago County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old man is lodged in the Winnebago County jail this week after police say he tried to rob a local bank.

Dion Dixon was arrested Sept. 12 after he walked into a Rockford Municipal Employee Credit Union and produced a note that demanded money.

Authorities say Dixon left the credit union after his demand was not met, and walked to a nearby Associated Bank.

This is not Dixon’s first attempt at theft or robbery. According to court records, Dixon was arrested in October 2018 for a similar crime, and while lodged in the jail, charged with aggravated battery of a corrections officer in September 2019.

Dixon is being held without bond on a hold with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
