Rain to overspread the area overnight, early Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After much of the area saw beneficial rainfall Saturday evening, more wet weather appears likely to be on the way.

Though the radar’s not lighting up just yet, it’s likely that showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to develop over northeastern Iowa later on in the evening, eventually reaching our neck of the woods after midnight. Once rain begins, it’s likely to sustain itself for several hours, quite possibly, if not likely playing a role in our morning commute. Showers should taper off to sprinkles by late morning, and should end as we approach the noon hour.

While thunder and lightning are possible, as well as occasional downpours, severe weather is not a concern.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely after midnight through most of Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should begin to wind down around midday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to be prominently featured even after the rain comes to an end, though it’s a decent bet that partial sunshine will emerge later in the afternoon. That, combined with a relatively well established southeasterly wind will allow temperatures to reach 76°.

Partial sunshine may emerge at times during the afternoon Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few breaks in the clouds are likely from time to time in the afternoon and early evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to see a shift in the wind to the southwest and a mix of sun and clouds. While an extremely isolated shower is possible on a very hit or miss basis, most of the region is to remain dry. More noteworthy is the fact that our temperatures are ticketed for the lower 80s. The last time we saw an 80° temperature is September 10, so we’ll have gone a week and a half without a truly warm day.

A few isolated sprinkles or showers can't be ruled out Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much of the same is on tap for Thursday, as temperatures are again ticketed for the lower 80s. Similar to Wednesday, expect a fairly even mix of sunshine and clouds.

A good amount of sun is likely Thursday to go along with a few clouds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll remain on the warm side through at least Saturday, the first day of fall. However, the pattern looks to turn considerably more active, with chances for rain now in the forecast daily between Saturday and Monday.

