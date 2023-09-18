Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash

Rollover crash
Rollover crash(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of an 18-year-old who died Saturday in a rollover crash has been released.

Mason Bernabe, of Loves Park, was pronounced dead just after midnight Saturday.

First responders say Bernabe was ejected from his vehicle in the 9800 block of N. Alpine Road after his car hit a drain ditch and rolled multiple times.

Crews say no one else was involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This article has been updated to correct a previous misspelling of the decedents last name, Bernabe.

