InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
Last year the event raised more than $2,000 and the community adopted at least five puppies.
‘Barktoberfest’ returns to Poplar Grove
