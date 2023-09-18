GoFundMe organized for family who lost dog, apartment in fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community has set up a GoFundMe for the family who lost their apartment and one of their pets in a fire Tuesday evening.

The fire happened at the Beacon Hill Complex in Rockford. One pet was rescued from the apartment fire, but another did not survive. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The organizers hope to raise $3,000 for the family to use as needed to help them find new housing.

