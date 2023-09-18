‘Barktoberfest’ returns to Poplar Grove

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of dog lovers and community members gather at Mortimer’s Roadhouse Sunday afternoon in Poplar Grove for the village’s second annual ‘Barktoberfest’.

Small business owner Jen Boe started the event last year to bring local vendors together and raise money for shelter dogs. This year’s proceeds will benefit Cause for Paws Rescue in Byron. Funds raised come from a 50-50 raffle, basket raffles, chair massages and of course; adoptable dogs. Last year the event raised more than $2,000 and the community adopted at least five puppies.

“The people. The puppies of course. Everybody comes together that’s the greatest part about it. We have a really small area here and everybody looks out for each other, and we just want to take care of each other. That’s pretty much what it is. That’s pretty much Boone County: we take care of each other,” says vendor Michelle Burke.

