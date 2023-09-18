Auburn alum and NFL lineman Vederian Lowe hits major milestone during Sunday Night Football

Lowe has been with with the Patriots for less than a month
Auburn grad and Minnesota Viking Vederian Lowe hosts football camp
Auburn grad and Minnesota Viking Vederian Lowe hosts football camp
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIFR) - After seeing little time on the field in his rookie season with the Vikings, Auburn alum Vederian Lowe has hit quite the career milestone.

The 2017 Auburn grad made his first career start in the NFL during Sunday Night Football with the Patriots, starting at left tackle. The move comes after being a late addition to the roster, Lowe was traded to New England on August 28 for a 2024 6th-round pick.

Lowe caught the attention of the NFL world last year leading up to the 2022 draft as the NFL Network did a story on the Rockford native and how he adopted his younger brother.

