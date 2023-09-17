Twisted Crypt Haunted House opens for 10th season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s more than a month away from Halloween but that doesn’t mean people can’t get into the spooky spirit early now that Twisted Crypt Haunted House is now open and returns for its 10th year.

The haunted house, 5420 E. State St. Rockford, is owned by two people who grew up in Rockford. This attraction features mystery, mazes and interactive show rooms.

The attractions been named a top 10 Illinois haunted house at least 8 times.

Twisted Crypt will be open on weekends through Halloween.

