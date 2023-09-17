Twisted Crypt Haunted House opens for 10th season

Walk organizers say this is the largest event to raise money for care support and research.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s more than a month away from Halloween but that doesn’t mean people can’t get into the spooky spirit early now that Twisted Crypt Haunted House is now open and returns for its 10th year.

The haunted house, 5420 E. State St. Rockford, is owned by two people who grew up in Rockford. This attraction features mystery, mazes and interactive show rooms.

The attractions been named a top 10 Illinois haunted house at least 8 times.

Twisted Crypt will be open on weekends through Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
Body of missing Lee County man found
School safety concerns
Ogle County deputies investigating suspicious vehicle on school grounds
Forest preserve public indecency arrests
5 face indecency charges after local forest preserve arrests
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rockford had a 22% poverty rate in 2021.
St. Vincet De Paul Society hosts walk to support those living in poverty
Walk organizers say this is the largest event to raise money for care support and research.
Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s in Rockford
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating fatal accident involving a flipped vehicle
Football Frenzy Recap - Week Four Friday