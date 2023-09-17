St. Vincet De Paul Society hosts walk to support those living in poverty

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several people walked in Rockford on Saturday to show support for those living in poverty and raise awareness on poverty issues.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rockford had a 22% poverty rate in 2021.

Last year, the Rockford’s St. Vincet De Paul Society gave almost $385,000 to Winnebago County residents for financial assistance and to help residents pay for things like food.

“We do actual face to face one on one visits with our people,” said Laura Ortiz, walk organizer. “We take the time to sit at the kitchen table and listen to their needs and experience what they experience... to show love and compassion... as we would a friend.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.