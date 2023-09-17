St. Vincet De Paul Society hosts walk to support those living in poverty

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rockford had a 22% poverty rate in 2021.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several people walked in Rockford on Saturday to show support for those living in poverty and raise awareness on poverty issues.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rockford had a 22% poverty rate in 2021.

Last year, the Rockford’s St. Vincet De Paul Society gave almost $385,000 to Winnebago County residents for financial assistance and to help residents pay for things like food.

“We do actual face to face one on one visits with our people,” said Laura Ortiz, walk organizer. “We take the time to sit at the kitchen table and listen to their needs and experience what they experience... to show love and compassion... as we would a friend.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
Body of missing Lee County man found
School safety concerns
Ogle County deputies investigating suspicious vehicle on school grounds
Forest preserve public indecency arrests
5 face indecency charges after local forest preserve arrests
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

This attraction features mystery, mazes and interactive show rooms.
Twisted Crypt Haunted House opens for 10th season
Walk organizers say this is the largest event to raise money for care support and research.
Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s in Rockford
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating fatal accident involving a flipped vehicle
Football Frenzy Recap - Week Four Friday