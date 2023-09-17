Showers linger into parts of Sunday

Cooler than normal temperatures to persist
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s no doubt we’re stuck in a rather lengthy spell of cool weather. By virtue of Saturday’s 73° high temperature, it’s now been six straight days featuring highs below normal.

That’s a trend that’s set to continue into Sunday, and perhaps beyond. A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep clouds around for much of the morning, and a few showers may very well linger as well. The current thought is that rain should shut off around noontime, or very shortly thereafter. Partial sunshine is expected to break out as the afternoon progresses, but a northerly wind will keep temperatures on the cooler side, with highs reaching only around 70°.

Monday should see some fairly significant improvements, thanks to sunshine being dominant from start to finish. Temperatures should head back closer to normal, with highs topping out around 73°.

Tuesday’s to mark the beginning of a milder stretch of weather that’ll produce above normal temperatures for a fairly lengthy amount of time. It’s to start out on a sunny note, though clouds will be on the increase by late morning or early afternoon as a warm front lifts northward. That could eventually touch off some showers later in the day or at night. Tuesday’s high temperature is to reach 77°.

From there, temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 80° Wednesday, Thursday, and again on Friday.

