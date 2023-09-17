Rockford Promise hosts ‘Raise the Roof’ event

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Promise holds its premier gala Saturday evening to celebrate local students and raise money for the Rockford Promise Scholarship.

Through ticket sales, sponsorships and donations, the community makes these scholarships possible to help students go to college. There are currently 300 active Promise Scholars. Two of them attend Rock Valley College and volunteered at Saturday’s event to give back to the program that’s played a prominent role in their college lives to ensure future students are awarded scholarships.

“This means a lot to me,” said Daniella Lane, Rockford Promise Scholar. “I don’t know how I would get through school if it wasn’t for Rockford Promise. They’ve definitely helped me not worry about paying for school which I am so grateful for.”

“They get to really see that their money is going somewhere,’ said Diana Medina Ocampo, Rockford Promise Scholar. “Our halftime performer is touring with Broadway. They see their money is making a difference in the community. I feel that’s really important for them as well for us to know where our money is coming from and how they are helping us.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
Body of missing Lee County man found
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Deputies arrest South Beloit man in connection to fatal shooting
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
School safety concerns
Ogle County deputies investigating suspicious vehicle on school grounds

Latest News

The company started in 1940 when Harold Ipsen created a heat-treating shop in Loves Park that...
Ipsen celebrates 75 years of its location in Cherry Valley
The company started in 1940 when Harold Ipsen created a heat-treating shop in Loves Park that...
Ipsen celebrates 75 years of its location in Cherry Valley
Around 30 aircrafts participated in this year’s air show, some of them were in the sky while...
Planes take flight in Freeport at Northwest Illinois Air Show
Around 30 aircrafts participated in this year’s air show, some of them were in the sky while...
Planes take flight at Northwest Illinois Air show