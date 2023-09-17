Rockford Promise hosts ‘Raise the Roof’ event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Promise holds its premier gala Saturday evening to celebrate local students and raise money for the Rockford Promise Scholarship.

Through ticket sales, sponsorships and donations, the community makes these scholarships possible to help students go to college. There are currently 300 active Promise Scholars. Two of them attend Rock Valley College and volunteered at Saturday’s event to give back to the program that’s played a prominent role in their college lives to ensure future students are awarded scholarships.

“This means a lot to me,” said Daniella Lane, Rockford Promise Scholar. “I don’t know how I would get through school if it wasn’t for Rockford Promise. They’ve definitely helped me not worry about paying for school which I am so grateful for.”

“They get to really see that their money is going somewhere,’ said Diana Medina Ocampo, Rockford Promise Scholar. “Our halftime performer is touring with Broadway. They see their money is making a difference in the community. I feel that’s really important for them as well for us to know where our money is coming from and how they are helping us.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.