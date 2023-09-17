Planes take flight in Freeport at Northwest Illinois Air Show

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A crowd of people watched some planes take off into the skies at the Northwest Illinois Air Show in Freeport.

Organizers say the show fills a void in the region as there aren’t shows in places like Rockford and Janesville.

Around 30 aircrafts participated in this year’s air show, some of them were in the sky while others were just on display. The Illinois National Guard brought up their UH-60 Black hawk helicopter to display at the show.

Performers included a Beechnutz Formation Team, Warbirds and more. Organizers say there is a plane for everyone.

“You’ve got folks that are here that just want to see some Warbirds,” said Mark Mannino, air show promoter. “We’ve got people here who want to see from great aerobatic flying, everybody’s got something different that they enjoy.”

