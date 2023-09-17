One dead in Janesville motorcycle crash

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Janesville Saturday afternoon.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Janesville Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded just before 3 p.m. to the 100 block of south Garfield Avenue. Investigators say a group of motorcyclists was on the road when one of them hit a parked car. A second motorcycle driver crashed into the scene of the first. The press release did not make it clear which of the two died as a result of their injuries.

NBC15 reached out to Janesville PD, who could not be reached and Rock County dispatch could not clarify.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident background (MGN)
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating fatal accident involving a flipped vehicle
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Deputies arrest South Beloit man in connection to fatal shooting
A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
The company started in 1940 when Harold Ipsen created a heat-treating shop in Loves Park that...
Ipsen celebrates 75 years of its location in Cherry Valley

Latest News

When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
Last year the event raised more than $2,000 and the community adopted at least five puppies.
‘Barktoberfest’ returns to Poplar Grove
Last year the event raised more than $2,000 and the community adopted at least five puppies.
‘Barktoberfest’ returns to Poplar Grove
Auburn grad and Minnesota Viking Vederian Lowe hosts football camp
Auburn alum and NFL lineman Vederian Lowe hits major milestone during Sunday Night Football