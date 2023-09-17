Ipsen celebrates 75 years of its location in Cherry Valley

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Ipsen recognizes 75 years of innovation with a celebration at the Cherry Valley facility at 984 Ipsen Road for staff and their families.

The company started in 1940 when Harold Ipsen created a heat-treating shop in Loves Park that made shell fuse parts. When their kiln broke, he built a new one and used that technology to build furnaces for heat treating steel, which the company does now.

Ispen eventually built a new facility in Cherry Valley in 1965.

Harold passed away in a plane crash several years ago and though the company was sold to a private equity, Harold’s legacy lives on.

“There’s no tie now between the Ipsen family and the Ipsen business,” said Matt Clinite, ICS sales director. “Other than just a very friendly relationship. We love having them come in anytime we have a special event due to the rich history there.”

