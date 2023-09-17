Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of people participated in the walk to end Alzheimer’s Saturday morning at Mercyhealth Sportscore One in Rockford. Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that impacts memory, thinking and behavior.

Walk organizers say this is the largest event to raise money for care support and research because it brings everyone together to know they’re not alone.

Those who were at Saturday’s event may have seen a familiar face as the emcee, First at Four anchor Annamarie Schutt.

The walk raised $65,000 of their $75,0000 goal. Taylor Adolphson, walk manager, says this hits close to home.

“I lost my grandmother to Alzheimer’s when I was 11 years old,” Adolphson said. “I don’t remember that time period. I don’t remember her going through Alzheimer’s disease but now I think about my family and how it could impact us again, so I think about my family’s future when I’m fighting for this cause.”

