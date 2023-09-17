Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s in Rockford

Walk organizers say this is the largest event to raise money for care support and research.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of people participated in the walk to end Alzheimer’s Saturday morning at Mercyhealth Sportscore One in Rockford. Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that impacts memory, thinking and behavior.

Walk organizers say this is the largest event to raise money for care support and research because it brings everyone together to know they’re not alone.

Those who were at Saturday’s event may have seen a familiar face as the emcee, First at Four anchor Annamarie Schutt.

The walk raised $65,000 of their $75,0000 goal. Taylor Adolphson, walk manager, says this hits close to home.

“I lost my grandmother to Alzheimer’s when I was 11 years old,” Adolphson said. “I don’t remember that time period. I don’t remember her going through Alzheimer’s disease but now I think about my family and how it could impact us again, so I think about my family’s future when I’m fighting for this cause.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
Body of missing Lee County man found
School safety concerns
Ogle County deputies investigating suspicious vehicle on school grounds
Forest preserve public indecency arrests
5 face indecency charges after local forest preserve arrests
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Traffic accident background (MGN)
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating fatal accident involving a flipped vehicle
Football Frenzy Recap - Week Four Friday
The third Friday in September marks a National Day of Remembrance, honoring the lives of...
Vietnam2Now holds 28th annual POW/MIA candlelight ceremony
Fire Truck
Two dogs save during Rockford apartment fire