Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating fatal accident involving a flipped vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old man has died from injuries they sustained in a single vehicle accident Friday night.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department were called around 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 9800 block of N. Alpine Rd. in Rockford for a traffic accident. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a Volkswagen Golf on its side. The driver, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reveals the vehicle was traveling north on N. Alpine Rd. when the driver lost control of it. The vehicle then hit a culvert and flipped over several times.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.