Two dogs saved during Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents are safe Friday including two dogs following a large apartment fire in Rockford.

Crews dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of Eighth Street for a report of smoke coming from a back apartment in a four-unit building.

First responders say the resident of the apartment was home at the time and is now staying with family.

Damages are estimated at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.