Two dogs saved during Rockford apartment fire
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents are safe Friday including two dogs following a large apartment fire in Rockford.
Crews dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of Eighth Street for a report of smoke coming from a back apartment in a four-unit building.
First responders say the resident of the apartment was home at the time and is now staying with family.
Damages are estimated at $25,000.
