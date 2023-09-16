Support needed for Rockford high school scholarship program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Organizers are reaching out to the community and asking for help in funding the McFeggan Scholarship program for Auburn High School.

The program was created in honor of Carol McFeggan, a former receptionist for the school who was known for her compassion and generosity before she was killed in 2009.

Depending on funds, the scholarships award one or two students a $500 scholarship, but the money is running low. A GoFundMe was created to accept any donations from the community to help keep the scholarship program going.

