Football Frenzy Recap - Week 4
Next week we reach the midpoint of the regular season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The playoff picture is starting to form as we near the halfway point of the high school football season as week 4 wraps up in the stateline.
NIC-10
Harlem 20, Guilford 12
Boylan 41, Belvidere 0
Hononegah 49, Freeport 6
Auburn 42, East 8
Belvidere North 45, Jefferson 8
BNC
Stillman Valley 49, Rockford Christian 12
Byron 69, North Boone 0
Oregon 27, Winnebago 6
Lutheran 43, Rock Falls 0
Dixon 30, Genoa-Kingston 0
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 52, Dakota 8
Forreston 34, EPC 20
Du-Pec 55, West Carroll 0
Fulton 40, Stockton 16
Saranac (MI) 32, Galena 20
8-Player
South Beloit 50, AFC 22
Milledgeville 50, Orangeville 24
Polo 48, Ridgewood 44
Hiawatha 46, Christian Life 6 (Thursday)
Amboy 1, Peoria Quest 0 (Forfeit)
Additional Scores
Sterling 45, Galesburg 14
Sycamore 48, Ottawa 0
Rochell 49, Harvard 6
Newman 22, Rock Island 20 (OT)
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.