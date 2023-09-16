Football Frenzy Recap - Week 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The playoff picture is starting to form as we near the halfway point of the high school football season as week 4 wraps up in the stateline.

NIC-10

Harlem 20, Guilford 12

Boylan 41, Belvidere 0

Hononegah 49, Freeport 6

Auburn 42, East 8

Belvidere North 45, Jefferson 8

BNC

Stillman Valley 49, Rockford Christian 12

Byron 69, North Boone 0

Oregon 27, Winnebago 6

Lutheran 43, Rock Falls 0

Dixon 30, Genoa-Kingston 0

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 52, Dakota 8

Forreston 34, EPC 20

Du-Pec 55, West Carroll 0

Fulton 40, Stockton 16

Saranac (MI) 32, Galena 20

8-Player

South Beloit 50, AFC 22

Milledgeville 50, Orangeville 24

Polo 48, Ridgewood 44

Hiawatha 46, Christian Life 6 (Thursday)

Amboy 1, Peoria Quest 0 (Forfeit)

Additional Scores

Sterling 45, Galesburg 14

Sycamore 48, Ottawa 0

Rochell 49, Harvard 6

Newman 22, Rock Island 20 (OT)

