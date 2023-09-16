Fatal rollover investigation underway in Winnebago County

Traffic accident background (MGN)
Traffic accident background (MGN)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for answers after an 18-year-old man died Friday night in a rollover crash.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department were called around 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 9800 block of N. Alpine Rd. in Machesney Park for a traffic accident. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a Volkswagen Golf on its side. The driver, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reveals the vehicle was traveling north on N. Alpine Rd. when the driver lost control of it. The vehicle then hit a culvert and flipped over several times.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Deputies arrest South Beloit man in connection to fatal shooting
A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit

Latest News

Anyone with information about the person in the photo can contact Rockford police.
Rockford police search for person of interest in west side burglaries
Monday Morning
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--9/18/23
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
When describing 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen, his family uses words like bright, giving and kind.
Family honors 10-year-old Aidyn Hansen after he was shot in South Beloit
Last year the event raised more than $2,000 and the community adopted at least five puppies.
‘Barktoberfest’ returns to Poplar Grove