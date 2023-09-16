Deputies arrest South Beloit man in connection to fatal shooting

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 30-year-old South Beloit man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Townline Ave. in South Beloit for a reported shooting. Deputies found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Jose. M Sandovaltenorio of South Beloit. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, he faces the following charges:

Child Endangerment

No FOID

Detectives from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department are conducting a follow up investigation.

