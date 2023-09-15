Vietnam2Now holds 28th annual POW/MIA candlelight ceremony

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Honoring the lives of those who became prisoners of war or have gone missing in action in the United State Military. The third Friday in September marks a National Day of Remembrance to never forget their sacrifices.

A candlelight vigil recognizes POWs and MIAs for the 28th year Friday at the Loves Park city hall auditorium. Everyone is invited to the event and encouraged to spread the word.

The ceremony is held by the Rockford chapter ofVietnam2Now, a family friendly veterans’ organization for all veterans from Vietnam to present day.

Across WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, a total of 138,066 service members were imprisoned, 16,837 of them died. 82,982 are missing in action.

