Suspicious vehicle sighted near Ogle County school, superintendent says

School safety concerns
School safety concerns(Pixabay)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members are vigilant this week after a letter was sent to families detailing suspicious activity near a school.

“We noticed a car that did not belong parked across our driveway this morning,” Matthew Lamb wrote in the notice. Lamb is the superintendent of Kings Consolidated School District #144.

He shared that the suspicious vehicle was a black 4-door Audi sedan and that the man inside seemed to be taking photos of the school and its surroundings. When Lamb approached the vehicle and asked the driver what he was doing and to move the car, the driver took off.

When Lamb reported the activity to Ogle County Sheriff’s, they told the educator that the vehicle was spotted at two other area schools that morning.

“The sheriff’s department will be increasing patrol in the area as a precautionary measure,” he states.

23 News reached out the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department for more information.

The letter was shared Thursday by the Forreston Police Department via social media and is available to read at the bottom of this article.

Anyone with questions about the car sightings can contact KCSD 144 administration at 815-562-7191.

