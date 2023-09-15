Stormy Saturday afternoon for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday evening looks to be an amazing fall like evening. Clouds slowly make their way into our area preventing us from cooling off too quickly. We get down to the upper 50s overnight.

We get a very small rain chance Friday night into Saturday morning. This chance is only at 20% and would only be a lighter rain. Clouds move out in the early afternoon allowing for some sunshine to reach us giving us highs in the mid 70s.

Early morning showers Saturday morning (DJ Baker)

Saturday afternoon is when we have the best chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The small amount of sunshine we get will give our atmosphere a little bit of instability it needs to produce these storms.

A small chance for early afternoon rain with mostly cloudy skies for the Stateline (DJ Baker)

The storms have a very small chance of being severe as the south east portion of our area is in a marginal risk. We would only see strong winds and inch sized hail if we do get any severe weather from this system. A few areas could see heavier rainfall but those will be few and far between. Total rainfall will be less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

Best chance for showers and storms are in the late afternoon, early evening (DJ Baker)

Marginal chance for severe storms mainly in the south west portions of our area (DJ Baker)

Saturday night calms down as clouds clear out giving us lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday looks to be on the cool side as our highs reach around the 70 degree mark with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday looks to be cooler with plenty of sunshine (DJ Baker)

Monday looks to be similar with highs in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday through Thursday we have a slight warm up as we will be a little over 80 degrees for our high. Our average high for this time of year is 76 degrees so we are only a few degrees above. Humidity won’t play a role in this warm up so temperatures should still feel comfortable.

High pressure enters our region giving us slightly above average temperatures (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.