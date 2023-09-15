Rain could reach the stateline soon with fall like temperatures to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cool air graced the stateline as highs were only in the mid-70s and winds were very calm.

Dew points took a dive into the 40s keeping mugginess to a minimum, and it looks like we won’t be increasing in humidity anytime soon. Thursday night will remain dry and clear as lows get close to the upper-40s.

Friday is set to be a picture perfect day with highs in the upper-70s and winds staying calm. Friday night will bring a little more clouds in the area, and these will roll some rain into the stateline.

Rain in the stateline is set to reach our area in the early hours of Saturday morning for an hour, gives us a small break. Then we have some more rain coming right in back in the late afternoon which could produce a slight storm, although we aren’t tracking it to be severe.

Unfortunately, this rain will not cure our regions severe drought that we have been sitting in for several months.

Saturday overnight into Sunday will dry up and calm down. Sunday will not be a busy day with a whole lot of sunshine, however it will be a cool day with highs only reaching the low-70s.

If you can believe it, we will actually see highs get into the 80s yet again as we get further into next week. Not time for a pool party, but definitely a good time to enjoy the outdoors!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.