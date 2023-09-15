One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. 20 near Klinger Road in Stephenson County.

Sheriff’s deputies say around 10:30 a.m. a minivan was turning off Klinger Road onto Route 20 when it was hit by an eastbound pickup truck. The van then skidded into a ditch.

The person in the van died at the scene, according to investigators. Rescue crews transported two people in the truck to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.