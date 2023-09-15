One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway for a few hours.
A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and Klinger Road in Stephenson County. One person died in the crash.(WIFR)
By Maggie Hradecky
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. 20 near Klinger Road in Stephenson County.

Sheriff’s deputies say around 10:30 a.m. a minivan was turning off Klinger Road onto Route 20 when it was hit by an eastbound pickup truck. The van then skidded into a ditch.

The person in the van died at the scene, according to investigators. Rescue crews transported two people in the truck to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

