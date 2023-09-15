Ogle County deputies investigating suspicious vehicle on school grounds

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department says it’s investigating incidents reported at both Creston and Kings School Districts of a suspicious vehicle on school property.

A black Audi sedan with Indiana license plates was reported Thursday outside at least two schools in Ogle County and a third in a neighboring county, authorities say.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says investigators have identified the person registered to the vehicle and a search for that person is underway.

Community members have been on high alert since a letter was sent to families by one of the school district’s superintendents.

“We noticed a car that did not belong parked across our driveway this morning,” Matthew Lamb wrote in the notice. Lamb is the superintendent of Kings Consolidated School District #144 (KCSD).

He shared that the suspicious vehicle, a black Audi sedan, had a man inside taking photos of the school and its surroundings. When Lamb approached the driver to ask what he was doing, the driver took off.

When Lamb reported the activity to Ogle County Sheriff’s, they said the same vehicle was spotted at two other area schools that morning.

“The sheriff’s department will be increasing patrol in the area as a precautionary measure,” Lamb stated in the letter.

Ogle County deputies shared information about the case via social media on Friday:

Forreston police also notified residents, sharing Lamb’s letter via social media.

Anyone with questions about the car sightings can contact KCSD #144 administration at 815-562-7191.

Readers can find a copy of the letter below:

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.