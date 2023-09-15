Former Belvidere Assembly workers react to UAW strike

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former local autoworkers are standing by the 13,000 people who walked off their jobs at four car plants, saying the strike was a long time coming.

A General Motors factory in Missouri, a Michigan Ford plant, and a Stellantis factory in Toledo, Ohio, are currently part of the strike that went into effect at midnight Thursday as car companies and United Autoworkers could not come to terms on a labor agreement.

Some say a hike in labor costs could sway Stellantis from reopening Belvidere Assembly, where Jeep Cherokees were put together until February, although it’s not likely. They say striking workers deserve what they’re asking for.

“The CEOs are making $29 million a year, and we’re making popcorn and pennies,” said Randolph Benson, of Belvidere, who retired from Stellantis in May after 29 years. “And we’re the ones pushing the products out of that company. [Union members] deserve all of that. They deserve cost-of-living raises. So, something needs to be done. They need to stand up and keep fighting.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
Body of missing Lee County man found
Forest preserve public indecency arrests
5 face indecency charges after local forest preserve arrests
The historic Apollo Theatre will reopen Saturday, Sept. 16.
Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre reopening Sept. 16
A utility pickup truck collided with a minivan Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at U.S. Route 20 and...
One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

The planning and research grant is among the $11.4 million IDOT will distribute in the form of...
Lee-Ogle Transportation Services awarded $244,000 grant to locate transportation deserts
The planning and research grant is among the $11.4 million IDOT will distribute in the form of...
Lee-Ogle Transportation Services awarded $244,000 grant to locate transportation deserts
CEO Mick Gronewold announced Friday that Fehr Graham will now be offering scholarships to local...
Fehr Graham marks 50 years of service in Freeport
Former Belvidere Assembly workers react to UAW strike