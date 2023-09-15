Expect delays at this Rockford intersection during repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Mulford and Spring Creek roads should expect changes in traffic patterns next week.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, the right northbound lane of Mulford Road and the right turn lane from northbound Mulford Road to eastbound Spring Creek Road will close while crews repair the median.

The right westbound and right eastbound lanes of Spring Creek Road and the right turn lane from westbound Spring Creek Road to northbound Mulford Road will also close during this time.

These closures will extend through Thursday, Sept. 21.

Motorists should use alternate routes if possible or plan extra time through this intersection during lane closures.

