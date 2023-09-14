Janesville nurse sentenced for product tampering

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A nurse who pled guilty in May to tampering with vials of fentanyl is sentenced Thursday.

Dawn Drum, 54, of Janesville, received 15 months in prison, 1 year of supervised release and a $30,000 fine.  Drum is a former Registered Nurse who worked at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in 2021.

In the plea agreement, Drum admitted to replacing vials of fentanyl with saline, resealing the vials with super glue and entering the tampered vials into an automated medication dispensing system for patients at the hospital. 

Drum’s drug transactions were audited which revealed an excessive pattern of fentanyl overrides and wastes compared to other employees.

