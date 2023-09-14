Geronimo Hospitality hoping to recreate last year’s success of Deviate in Downtown Beloit

The art, music, and fashion adults only show is expected to draw more than 2,000 to the...
The art, music, and fashion adults only show is expected to draw more than 2,000 to the Ironworks Campus Spine in Downtown Beloit from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 16(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - When it comes to first time events, there’s always an unknown as to how successful it will be. But that fear of the unknown goes away for year two of DEVIATE, after last years inaugural event brought thousands to the streets of downtown Beloit.

And the Ironworks Campus Spine is expected to be filled once again this Saturday, September 16 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for year two of DEVIATE. Organizers call it a mind-bending fusion of art, music and fashion; all with an industrial vibe.

Dozens of Stateline artists will be showing off their work for an art scene, the likes you have probably never seen before.

“It’s one night only, and basically it’s an art,” says Geronimo Hospitality Director of Entertainment and Programming. “This warehouse is going to be filled with painters, sculptors, photographers, DJ’s, fashion designers. And the point of this is to have a relevant cultural experience for the community of Beloit.”

Tickets for the adults only event are $15 at the event or $10 if you pre-buy them at www.deviatebeloit.com

DEVIATE will benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, thanks to a generous donation from event sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

