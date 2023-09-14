Fall’s arrival means changing temperatures, colors and smells

Fall is Comin! Sent to us by Larry Townsend
Fall is Comin! Sent to us by Larry Townsend(Larry Townsend)
By DJ Baker
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When you think of fall, you may think of leaves changing color, pumpkin spice lattes or football, but there is one thing you may not think about: smell.

If you’ve been outside you may have already smelled the change in the air. That scent comes from plants, leaves and trees dying and releasing chemicals.

Trees get their nutrients and life source, also known as energy, from the sun. However when temperatures and humidity drop and the sunlight decreases, the trees stop absorbing those nutrients and circulating them to the leaves.

After some time, the bond that holds leaves to the branches breaks down and they fall to the ground. This is where they start to decompose and release more odor.

The cooler temperatures also play a role with scents. Warm temperatures tend to trap odors, but cooler air allows them to spread.

Lower humidity can be a catalyst for fall smells. Fewer water molecules means low humidity, so scents are stronger.

Fall is here - with its colors, cooler temperatures and specific smells, and I love it.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest preserve public indecency arrests
5 face indecency charges after local forest preserve arrests
Beacon Hill apartment fire
Family pet dies in Rockford apartment fire
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
Body of missing Lee County man found

Latest News

Kayleigh's Thursday forecast - 09/14/2023
Kayleigh's Thursday forecast - 09/14/2023
Rain chances enter our region Saturday afternoon but don't look to be severe or a washout
Chances for a wet weekend before heat returns to Rockford
Cultivating Culture
Plenty of Sunshine Today
Plenty of Sunshine Today
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast--9/14/23