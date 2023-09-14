Fall’s arrival means changing temperatures, colors and smells

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When you think of fall, you may think of leaves changing color, pumpkin spice lattes or football, but there is one thing you may not think about: smell.

If you’ve been outside you may have already smelled the change in the air. That scent comes from plants, leaves and trees dying and releasing chemicals.

Trees get their nutrients and life source, also known as energy, from the sun. However when temperatures and humidity drop and the sunlight decreases, the trees stop absorbing those nutrients and circulating them to the leaves.

After some time, the bond that holds leaves to the branches breaks down and they fall to the ground. This is where they start to decompose and release more odor.

The cooler temperatures also play a role with scents. Warm temperatures tend to trap odors, but cooler air allows them to spread.

Lower humidity can be a catalyst for fall smells. Fewer water molecules means low humidity, so scents are stronger.

Fall is here - with its colors, cooler temperatures and specific smells, and I love it.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.