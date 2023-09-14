Chances for a wet weekend before heat makes a return to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today looks to be another beautiful day with highs in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Very pleasant Thursday afternoon (DJ Baker)

Heading into our overnight hours we cool off quite quickly as we have clear skies and lows in the upper 40s. There is another chance for fog to form early Friday morning so be sure to turn your car lights if you are commuting through the fog.

Friday we see a slight uptick in temperatures as our winds shift to the southwest raising our highs to the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Southerly winds Friday allow for seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine (DJ Baker)

Friday night clouds enter our area bringing a very slight chance for rain after midnight but nothing more than a few drops. Lows don’t fall as much thanks to the clouds as we get down to the upper 50s.

Slight chance for isolated showers Friday night into Saturday morning (DJ Baker)

Saturday clouds stick around through the morning before a brief break in the early afternoon. This break gives our atmosphere a small amount of instability allowing a cold front to produce showers and a few thunderstorms. These storms won’t be severe and give us no more than a quarter of an inch of rain. Highs in the low 70s.

Rain chances enter our region Saturday afternoon but don't look to be severe or a washout (DJ Baker)

Sunday and Monday are copy and paste as we will have sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday brings a return of some heat. However, this heat is nothing serious as we are looking at highs in the lower 80s, only a few degrees above our normal highs.

Temperatures rise into the low 80s next week as our winds shift more southerly (DJ Baker)

