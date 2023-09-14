Body of missing Lee County man found

Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The body of a Lee County man reported missing in mid-August has been found, authorities say.

Michael Widolff, 64, was discovered Wednesday near his home in West Brooklyn, Ill.

Family says Michael was last seen at his home on Aug. 14

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, but reports there is no threat to the public.

Law enforcement would like to thank community members and local authorities who helped in the search effort for Michael.

