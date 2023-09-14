Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old child in Texas

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

According to police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Amir De La Luz was last seen at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of La Luz Avenue in El Paso, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 1-year-old boy has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 23 pounds, and is 2 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Ariel De La Luz in connection to the abduction. He has facial tattoos, weighs about 150 pounds, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and has brown hair with black eyes.

The suspect could be driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger with Texas license plate SSX8565.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call El Paso police at 915-212-4068.

