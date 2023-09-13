Stillman Valley High School alumnus stops in hometown with Air Force squadron

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Stillman Valley High School alumnus made a stop in his hometown with some special guests Tuesday.

Captain Mitchell Hendrickson was welcomed back to the Meridian School District, along with members of the 37th Helicopter Squadron of the United States Air Force. Hendrickson’s crew made the stop during a trip from Wyoming to the East Coast.

“This opportunity to welcome back Captain Hendrickson to his hometown speaks volumes in our vision of small town values and world class results,” said Meridian School District Superintendent PJ Caposey. “We are incredibly honored to have been afforded the opportunity.”

Captain Hendrickson landed with his squadron and spoke with students in grades 6-12, showing them the helicopter and allowing them to ask questions. He also flew over Highland Elementary and Monroe Center Grade School.

Hendrickson graduated from Stillman Valley High School in 2010.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.