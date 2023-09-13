Rockford man arrested after trying to flee during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody after trying to flee from police during a traffic stop.

Rodney Kinds, 47, was stopped by police at around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East State Street. He was pulled over because the vehicle had fled from a traffic stop in the past. Kinds got out and tried to run from officers.

He was caught after a short chase on foot. Officers found a loaded handgun in Kinds’ vehicle, as well as multiple baggies of suspected heroin.

Kinds is currently in the Winnebago County Jail. He is charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver heroin, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.