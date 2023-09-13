Rock County man charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

TURTLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old Rock County man faces child pornography charges.

Joseph Hulburt was arrested Wednesday in Turtle, Wis. after several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant for evidence in violation of Wisconsin’s Crimes Against Children law.

He was taken to the Rock County jail and charged with five counts of child pornography.

Hulburt is due in court at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

