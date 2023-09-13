Rock County man charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

Joseph Hulburt, 71, of Turtle, Wis. was arrested Wednesday.
Joseph Hulburt, 71, of Turtle, Wis. was arrested Wednesday.(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TURTLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old Rock County man faces child pornography charges.

Joseph Hulburt was arrested Wednesday in Turtle, Wis. after several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant for evidence in violation of Wisconsin’s Crimes Against Children law.

He was taken to the Rock County jail and charged with five counts of child pornography.

Hulburt is due in court at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

