‘I wish my teacher knew’: Harlem students provide space for anonymous confessions

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A class of Harlem High School students offers a profound opportunity for their peers to talk about what’s really on their minds as they walk the halls each day.

The social experiment stems from part of the high school’s Introduction to Education course material, “I Wish My Teacher Knew” by Kyle Schwartz.

Students in the class put together a bulletin board outlined with cutouts of colorful index cards, with open space in the middle for post-it notes. The notes along with pencils are neatly available for students to use to participate in the project.

The design pays homage to the cover of Schwartz’s novel, about the challenges students see year after year, and how educators can build a supportive classroom community rather than feel pressured to rescue each kid from their problems.

Harlem’s board is already adorned with notes of things students wish they could share with their teachers: “I wish my teacher knew that I don’t feel comfortable talking in front of my class;” “how hard school can really be;” “I wish my teacher knew I can barely get out of bed in the morning.”

These touching confessions are just a glimpse into what students are tackling in adolescence. “I can’t afford to go to college, so I can’t attend,” one note reads.

Organizers shared photos of the project with the community Wednesday via the high school’s social media page, saying the community-building project is off to a positive start:

