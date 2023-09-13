Family pet dies in Rockford apartment fire

By Marta Berglund and Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -A fire at a Rockford apartment complex left one pet dead Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to the Beacon Hill complex on Linden Road around 7 p.m. for reports of a fire. Officials say it started in the bedroom and did around $15,000 in damages.

One pet was rescued from the apartment fire, but another did not survive. The resident was not home at the time, but he was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Another resident of the apartment complex was treated for smoke irritation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

