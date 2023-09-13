Crews battle apartment fire at Beacon Hill in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire Tuesday at the Beacon Hill complex in Rockford.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to the 5200 block of Linden Road for reports of a fire that reportedly started in a bedroom.

According to witnesses, two pets were inside the apartment when the fire broke out while the tenant was away at work.

No word yet on estimated damages or injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

